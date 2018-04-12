Stella-Jones Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$371.07 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 8.11%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SJ. TD Securities raised Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Laurentian raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.57.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded up C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$45.23. The company had a trading volume of 80,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,298. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$41.31 and a 1 year high of C$52.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

