ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZTE in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for ZTE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.18%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTCOY. ValuEngine cut ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of ZTCOY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.40. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471. The company has a market cap of $13,412.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.02. ZTE has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

