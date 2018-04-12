KeyCorp Weighs in on CubeSmart’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.74.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

CUBE stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $5,151.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

