Pure Bioscience, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (PURE)

Pure Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pure Bioscience in a report issued on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zacks Investment Research analyst G. Zeng now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01.

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Pure Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 260.04% and a negative net margin of 460.07%.

PURE opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Pure Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.28, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -1.35.

In other Pure Bioscience news, CEO Henry R. Lambert sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $38,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

