G-III Apparel Group (GIII) COO Wayne S. Miller Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) COO Wayne S. Miller sold 28,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,079,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,371.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $38.82 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $1,914.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets men's and women's apparel. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The company's products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

