Harsco (NYSE:HSC) vs. G4S (GFSZY) Critical Survey

Harsco (NYSE: HSC) and G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Harsco and G4S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco 0.49% 30.82% 3.70% G4S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Harsco has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G4S has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harsco and G4S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco $1.61 billion 1.07 $7.82 million $0.74 28.99 G4S $10.09 billion 0.56 $304.15 million $1.05 17.30

G4S has higher revenue and earnings than Harsco. G4S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harsco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Harsco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of G4S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harsco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

G4S pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Harsco does not pay a dividend. G4S pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Harsco and G4S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco 0 0 5 0 3.00 G4S 0 1 4 0 2.80

Harsco presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.22%. G4S has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Given G4S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe G4S is more favorable than Harsco.

Summary

Harsco beats G4S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, such as metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries. It also offers heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications; and high-security fencing products. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. It serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as design, built, and integration systems. In addition, the company offers cash solutions, such as outsourcing cash management services; consultancy services to central banks and commercial banks on overall cash management strategy and cash cycle efficiency; managing ATMs; cash management services; and secure transportation of cash. Further, G4S plc provides specialist outsourced services, and security systems and technology services. It serves government, private energy and utilities, oil and gas, transportation and logistics, ports and airports, leisure and tourism, financial institutions, mining and metals, corporate and industrial, and retail sectors. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.