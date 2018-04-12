Gaia (GAIA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, March 17th.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Gaia from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of GAIA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,771. The firm has a market cap of $270.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Gaia has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $17.70.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 82.26%. equities analysts expect that Gaia will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gaia by 18.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 97.9% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 115.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gaia by 10.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

