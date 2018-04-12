GAMCO Natural Resources, (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 23rd

GAMCO Natural Resources, (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GNT opened at $6.48 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

About GAMCO Natural Resources,

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective.

