Lee Enterprises (LEE) and Gannett (GCI) Financial Review

Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) and Gannett (NYSE:GCI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lee Enterprises and Gannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee Enterprises 9.04% -18.41% 2.59% Gannett 0.22% 13.29% 4.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Gannett shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gannett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lee Enterprises and Gannett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee Enterprises $566.94 million 0.22 $27.48 million $0.31 6.94 Gannett $3.15 billion 0.34 $6.88 million $1.03 9.09

Lee Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gannett. Lee Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gannett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lee Enterprises has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gannett has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lee Enterprises and Gannett, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Gannett 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Gannett pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Lee Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Gannett pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gannett has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Gannett beats Lee Enterprises on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated is a provider of local news and information, and a platform for print and digital advertising. The Company’s products included 46 daily and 34 Sunday newspapers, 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications, as of September 25, 2016. The Company also provides a range of digital products, including video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, audience retargeting, banner advertisements and social networking. It provides digital marketing services to small and midsized businesses (SMBs), including search engine marketing (SEM), social media, audience extension, business profiles, and Website hosting and design. It offers small business solutions, including search engine optimization (SEO), local online marketing, social media marketing, video advertising and Website design. The markets it caters to are located primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West and West regions of the United States.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom. Gannett Co., Inc. operations comprise 130 daily publications and digital platforms the United States and the United Kingdom; and 435 non-daily publications in the United States and 159 such titles in the United Kingdom. It also provides commercial printing, distribution, marketing, and data services; and owns s1 and Exchange & Mart businesses, and a specialist magazine business. In addition, the company offers digital marketing solutions comprising ReachSearch, ReachDisplay, ReachSocial Ads, and ReachRetargeting digital advertising solutions; ReachSite+ReachEdge, ReachSEO, ReachCast, ReachListings, and TotalLiveChat Web presence solutions; and ReachEdge, a marketing automation platform, as well as Kickserv, a cloud-based business management software for service businesses. The company offers its suite of products and solutions to local businesses through its proprietary technology platform, its sales force, and third-party agencies and resellers. It also operates in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Germany, Austria, Brazil, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Gannett SpinCo, Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co., Inc. in May 2015. Gannett Co., Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.