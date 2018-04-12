Garlicoin Price Reaches $0.0399 on Major Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $340,339.00 and $2,114.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00789776 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013030 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00161033 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 8,710,495 coins and its circulating supply is 8,538,094 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.