GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.60, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.32. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $25.55.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.45 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth $4,965,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 114,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 626.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,272,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/gaslog-partners-glop-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.