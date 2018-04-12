GCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GCN)

GCoin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 28th. GCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $4,391.00 worth of GCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One GCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.66 or 0.01680620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005105 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017214 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001286 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00021962 BTC.

GCoin Coin Profile

GCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2014. GCoin’s total supply is 150,341,510,000 coins. GCoin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCoin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCoin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

Buying and Selling GCoin

GCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is not possible to buy GCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for GCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.