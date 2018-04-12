GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, March 19th.

GDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of GDS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GDS to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on shares of GDS from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.03.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,437.75, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 2.60. GDS has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $505.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.65 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $13,476,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $9,555,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Company is engaged in design, build-out and operation of data centers. It operates as a carrier and cloud neutral, which enables its customers to connect to all the People’s Republic of China telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the People’s Republic of China cloud service providers, whom it hosts in its facilities.

