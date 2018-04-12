Analyzing Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) & Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP)

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GEMP) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Gemphire Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of Gemphire Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gemphire Therapeutics and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.41 million ($3.23) -1.85 Momenta Pharmaceuticals $138.88 million 11.01 -$88.09 million ($1.20) -16.58

Gemphire Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momenta Pharmaceuticals. Momenta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gemphire Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gemphire Therapeutics and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Momenta Pharmaceuticals 1 6 1 0 2.00

Gemphire Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 332.89%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential downside of 25.88%. Given Gemphire Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gemphire Therapeutics is more favorable than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Gemphire Therapeutics and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics N/A -216.63% -125.70% Momenta Pharmaceuticals -63.43% -23.62% -17.43%

Risk and Volatility

Gemphire Therapeutics has a beta of 4.07, suggesting that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. Its biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates. The company's novel therapeutics programs include M254, a hyper-sialylated version of intravenous immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and multifocal motor neuropathy; M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; and M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer to block tissue damage mediated by immune complexes. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

