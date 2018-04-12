Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Gems token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gems has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Gems has a market cap of $0.00 and $440,376.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00790080 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013014 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00160358 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00057356 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Gems

Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official website for Gems is getgems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

