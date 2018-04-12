Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GNK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

GNK stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Strategic Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,404,000. Raynor Geoffrey raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,704.8% during the fourth quarter. Raynor Geoffrey now owns 1,011,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 955,369 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,262,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

