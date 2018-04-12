Gencor Industries (GENC) Major Shareholder Sherry Houtkin Sells 1,166 Shares

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) major shareholder Sherry Houtkin sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $19,273.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sherry Houtkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Sherry Houtkin sold 470 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $7,755.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Sherry Houtkin sold 1,480 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,160.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Sherry Houtkin sold 5,143 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $88,305.31.

NASDAQ GENC traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 8,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,608. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.57, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Gencor Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 896,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,747 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 580,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 169,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Gencor Industries (GENC) Major Shareholder Sherry Houtkin Sells 1,166 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/gencor-industries-inc-de-genc-major-shareholder-sherry-houtkin-sells-1166-shares-of-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.