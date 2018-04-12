Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms speculative buy Rating for Genel Energy (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy (LON:GENL)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.97) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 160 ($2.26) to GBX 142 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 133.86 ($1.89).

GENL opened at GBX 189 ($2.67) on Wednesday. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 54.50 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.50 ($2.35).

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq, Tawke, Miran, Bina Bawi, Peshkabir, and Chia Surkh assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, as well as exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable working interest reserves of 161 million barrels of oil equivalent.

