Generac (GNRC) and Franklin Electric (FELE) Critical Survey

Generac (NYSE: GNRC) and Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Generac and Franklin Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac 1 4 4 0 2.33 Franklin Electric 0 3 1 0 2.25

Generac currently has a consensus price target of $51.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.66%. Franklin Electric has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.37%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than Generac.

Risk & Volatility

Generac has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Electric has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generac and Franklin Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac $1.67 billion 1.73 $160.29 million $3.40 13.65 Franklin Electric $1.12 billion 1.73 $78.18 million $1.92 21.74

Generac has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Electric. Generac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Franklin Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Generac does not pay a dividend. Franklin Electric pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Electric has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Generac and Franklin Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac 9.53% 45.26% 10.95% Franklin Electric 6.95% 12.97% 7.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Franklin Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Generac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Franklin Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Generac beats Franklin Electric on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc. (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business. The International segment includes the Ottomotores UK, Tower Light SRL and PR Industrial S.r.l acquisitions. It designs and manufactures light towers, which provide temporary lighting for various end markets; commercial and industrial mobile heaters used in the oil and gas, construction and other industrial markets, and a product line of outdoor power equipment for residential and commercial use. It designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. It classifies products into three categories: Residential products, Commercial & Industrial products, and Other products.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. Its motors and pumps are used principally for pumping clean water and wastewater in various residential, agricultural, and industrial applications; and electronic drives and controls are used in motors for controlling functionality, as well as providing protection from various hazards, such as electric surges, over-heating, and dry wells and tanks. The Fueling Systems segment provides pumps, pipes, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment primarily for use in submersible fueling system applications. Its fuel pumping systems are used principally in total system solutions for underground gasoline, diesel, and biofuel systems. This segment serves other energy markets, such as power reliability systems, as well as includes intelligent electronic devices for online monitoring of the power utility, hydroelectric, and industrial markets. The Distribution segment sells to and provides pre-sale support and specifications to the installing contractors. It sells products produced by the Water Systems segment and other brands. The company sells its products to specialty distributors, original equipment manufacturers, industrial and petroleum equipment distributors, and oil and utility companies through its employee sales force and independent manufacturing representatives. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

