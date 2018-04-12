Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Holdings Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,721 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Generac were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,749,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Generac by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,912,000 after buying an additional 100,711 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,779,000. WS Management Lllp grew its position in shares of Generac by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 1,011,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,072,000 after buying an additional 61,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Generac by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 1,001,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after buying an additional 230,165 shares during the last quarter.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,855.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,748,482.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,747,600. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

