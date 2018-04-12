General American Investors (GAM) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Media coverage about General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General American Investors earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.9276272332124 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GAM opened at $33.73 on Thursday. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59.

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $132,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,134.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,668 shares of company stock worth $179,660 in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

