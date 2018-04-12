General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.15

News stories about General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. General American Investors earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.2790352676189 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

General American Investors stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $132,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,134.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,668 shares of company stock valued at $179,660. 7.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

