Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,849 Shares of General Communication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCMA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of General Communication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCMA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of General Communication worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Communication in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of General Communication by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of General Communication by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of General Communication by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Communication by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut General Communication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

General Communication stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. General Communication, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

General Communication (NASDAQ:GNCMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. General Communication had a negative return on equity of 193.00% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $235.53 million during the quarter.

About General Communication

GCI Liberty, Inc, formerly General Communication, Inc, is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a communications provider with operations primarily in the State of Alaska. The Company provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under its GCI brand.

