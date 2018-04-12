General Dynamics Co. (GD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

GD traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.28. 315,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,525. The stock has a market cap of $63,677.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. General Dynamics has a one year low of $185.64 and a one year high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

In other news, Director John M. Keane sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $389,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.52, for a total transaction of $1,341,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,463 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9,395.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,075,000 after purchasing an additional 447,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,188,000 after purchasing an additional 382,883 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 482,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,228,000 after purchasing an additional 272,166 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 258,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,962,000 after purchasing an additional 202,628 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

