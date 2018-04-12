Catawba Capital Management VA Has $2.68 Million Stake in General Electric (GE)

Catawba Capital Management VA lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,018 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,375,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 593,686 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 775,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,588,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,756,000 after acquiring an additional 360,154 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 958,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after acquiring an additional 36,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,323,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,090,102. General Electric has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $113,307.62, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Vetr raised General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.05 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Morningstar set a $23.50 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Catawba Capital Management VA Has $2.68 Million Stake in General Electric (GE)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/general-electric-ge-stake-decreased-by-catawba-capital-management-va-updated.html.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.