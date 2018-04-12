Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 19th.

NYSE:GEN opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Genesis Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ValuEngine Lowers Genesis Healthcare (GEN) to Hold” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/genesis-healthcare-gen-downgraded-by-valuengine-updated.html.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company that provides post-acute care. The Company operates through three segments: inpatient services, which includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted or senior living facilities; rehabilitation therapy services, which includes its integrated and third-party rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services, and all other services.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.