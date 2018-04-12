GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research set a $11.00 price target on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.24, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.60. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 91.14% and a negative net margin of 117.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, insider Hany Massarany sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $28,772.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Mendel sold 6,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $26,166.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,164 shares of company stock valued at $217,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2,266.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 435,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 417,471 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,013,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 349,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,396,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 543,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 196,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/genmark-diagnostics-gnmk-upgraded-to-buy-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing multiplex molecular tests that aid in the diagnosis of complex medical conditions. It develops and commercializes multiplex molecular tests based on its eSensor electrochemical detection technology.

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.