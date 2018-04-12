Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.56.

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. 6,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,881. The stock has a market cap of $1,284.86, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gentherm by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 299,351 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,907,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 528,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 59,366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth about $1,374,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs.

