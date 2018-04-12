Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($36.75) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GNS. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($29.68) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($25.44) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,242.17 ($31.69).

Shares of GNS opened at GBX 2,330 ($32.93) on Tuesday. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 1,652 ($23.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,597 ($36.71).

In related news, insider Karim Bitar sold 35,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($32.93), for a total value of £834,209.90 ($1,179,095.27).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genus (LON:GNS)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/genus-gns-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-peel-hunt-updated.html.

About Genus

Genus plc is an animal genetics company, which provides farmers with genetics that enable them to produce animal protein, in the form of meat and milk. The Company’s segments include Genus PIC, Genus ABS, Genus Asia, and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment is engaged in porcine sales business, excluding Asia, and serves porcine customers in North America, Latin America and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.