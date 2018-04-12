Geo Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (GEO)

Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

Geo Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Geo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 96.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Geo Group to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.8%.

GEO opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,721.28, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Geo Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.72 million. Geo Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. analysts predict that Geo Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Geo Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Geo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

