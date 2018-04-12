Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 83,705 Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Array Biopharma worth $23,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,252,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 274.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,008,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,112,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,377 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Array Biopharma news, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 21,500 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $368,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,796.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Sandor sold 8,689 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $133,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,705 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,885. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARRY opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Array Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $2,987.89, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 98.51% and a negative return on equity of 107.79%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Array Biopharma from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Array Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Array Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Array Biopharma Profile

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

