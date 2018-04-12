II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of II-VI worth $23,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of II-VI by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $378,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,549.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.10. II-VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $53.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.16 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Northland Securities cut II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on II-VI to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray began coverage on II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/geode-capital-management-llc-raises-holdings-in-ii-vi-inc-iivi-updated-updated.html.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

