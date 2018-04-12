Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,094 Shares of FICO (NYSE:FICO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in FICO (NYSE:FICO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of FICO worth $38,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of FICO in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FICO by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in FICO by 106.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded FICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on FICO from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of FICO in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FICO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

NYSE:FICO traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.03. The stock had a trading volume of 157,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,340. FICO has a one year low of $125.88 and a one year high of $179.58. The stock has a market cap of $5,040.85, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FICO (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.59. FICO had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. FICO’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that FICO will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

