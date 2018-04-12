Insider Buying: George Weston Limited (WN) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Robert John Dart acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,540.00.

WN traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,563. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$100.62 and a one year high of C$125.67.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.41 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 6.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on George Weston from C$115.00 to C$111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$119.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/george-weston-limited-wn-director-robert-john-dart-acquires-1000-shares-of-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited is a holding company engaged in food processing and distribution business. The Company, through its two operating segments, Weston Foods and Loblaw, holds cash, short-term investments and a direct investment in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Weston Foods operating segment includes a fresh bakery business in Canada, and frozen, artisan style bakery and biscuit businesses throughout North America.

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.