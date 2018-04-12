Insider Buying: George Weston Limited (WN) Insider Purchases 150 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) insider Rashid Wasti bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$104.24 per share, with a total value of C$15,636.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Rashid Wasti purchased 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$104.51 per share, with a total value of C$15,676.50.

On Monday, March 12th, Rashid Wasti sold 6,116 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.85, for a total value of C$647,378.60.

George Weston stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,563. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$100.62 and a 12 month high of C$125.67.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.41 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 6.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WN. Scotiabank cut their target price on George Weston from C$115.00 to C$111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on George Weston from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on George Weston from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$119.83.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited is a holding company engaged in food processing and distribution business. The Company, through its two operating segments, Weston Foods and Loblaw, holds cash, short-term investments and a direct investment in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Weston Foods operating segment includes a fresh bakery business in Canada, and frozen, artisan style bakery and biscuit businesses throughout North America.

