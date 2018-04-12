Geron (GERN) Trading 20.5% Higher

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) traded up 20.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $3.99. 14,663,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 6,182,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Geron from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a market cap of $530.16, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 2,621.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 86,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 117,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 308,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

