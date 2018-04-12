SunTrust Banks Downgrades GGP (NYSE:GGP) to Hold

GGP (NYSE:GGP) was downgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for GGP’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

GGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 price target on GGP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on GGP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised GGP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

GGP opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. GGP has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,264.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.90.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. GGP had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. GGP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that GGP will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGP. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GGP

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

