GGP Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:GGP)

GGP Inc. (NYSE:GGP) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for GGP in a report issued on Monday, March 26th, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for GGP’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

GGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of GGP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of GGP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GGP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Shares of GGP stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19,264.76, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.90. GGP has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.14 million. GGP had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. GGP’s payout ratio is presently 56.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGP. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of GGP during the 4th quarter valued at $61,041,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GGP by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,470,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,712 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GGP during the 4th quarter valued at $41,471,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GGP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,611,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of GGP by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,485,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About GGP

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

