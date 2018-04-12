Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROCK. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,060.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.71. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $40.35.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $258.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $157,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $480,000.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

