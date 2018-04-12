Gifto Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $50.29 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00816823 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00175834 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,908,492 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not currently possible to buy Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

