Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gilat Satellite Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,612. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $472.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,814,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 8,747,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 699,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 699,787 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,100,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/gilat-satellite-networks-gilt-lowered-to-hold-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and telecommunication companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.