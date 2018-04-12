Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 413.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,037,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,581,000 after purchasing an additional 258,005 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 479,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,841,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,571,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,697 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,430,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,162,949,000 after purchasing an additional 116,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 472,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,445,000 after purchasing an additional 75,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $4,675,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,543.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $2,087,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,250.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,767 shares of company stock valued at $31,911,485. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.29. 4,857,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,369,215. The firm has a market cap of $97,814.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.80 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Vetr cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

