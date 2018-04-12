Givaudan (GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $48.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/givaudan-gvdny-given-neutral-rating-at-deutsche-bank-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.