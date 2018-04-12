Gladius Token (CRYPTO:GLA) Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Gladius Token (CURRENCY:GLA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Gladius Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00004530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Gladius Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $85,682.00 worth of Gladius Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gladius Token has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00812919 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00017016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012942 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00161434 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00058161 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Gladius Token Profile

Gladius Token’s genesis date was October 29th, 2017. Gladius Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gladiusio. Gladius Token’s official Twitter account is @gladiusio. Gladius Token’s official website is gladius.io.

Gladius Token Token Trading

Gladius Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Gladius Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gladius Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gladius Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

