Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price

News articles about Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Glen Burnie Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.712095683559 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of -0.05. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/glen-burnie-bancorp-glbz-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-12-updated-updated-updated.html.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.