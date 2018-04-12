Hormel (HRL) Position Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hormel were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $35.36 on Thursday. Hormel has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,742.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Hormel had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Hormel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.77%.

In other news, insider Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $515,770.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,857.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,984 shares of company stock worth $9,225,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray started coverage on Hormel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Hormel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hormel in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Hormel Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

