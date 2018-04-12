Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $165.62 Million Stake in Mastercard (MA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of Mastercard worth $165,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 448,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 215.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 135.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 44.1% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

In related news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,328. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179,092.75, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a one year low of $111.01 and a one year high of $183.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/glenmede-trust-co-na-has-165-62-million-stake-in-mastercard-ma.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.