Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy GP were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,310,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,876,000 after purchasing an additional 140,233 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,303,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 180,570 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,628,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,528,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after buying an additional 95,670 shares during the period. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEGP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of TEGP stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,457.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.89. Tallgrass Energy GP LP has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $174.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.26 million. Tallgrass Energy GP had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. equities research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy GP LP will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Tallgrass Energy GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.42%.

Tallgrass Energy GP Profile

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

