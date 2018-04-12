BidaskClub Downgrades Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GBT. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $72.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.69.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.22). equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Radovich sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $46,527.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,463.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,926.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,352. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BidaskClub Downgrades Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to Sell” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/global-blood-therapeutics-gbt-lowered-to-sell-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. Its lead product candidate is voxelotor, an oral once-daily therapy that modulates hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials in adult and adolescent patients with sickle cell disease (SCD), as well as in evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of voxelotor in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.