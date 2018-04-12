Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1775 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 105.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,157.51, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.93 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson bought 6,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

